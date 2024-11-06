Anker Black Friday deals include this 3-in-1 foldable magnetic charger at a record-low price

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Black Friday deals are popping up all over the place and there are some good offers on charging gear. An Anker 3-in-1 foldable magnetic charger, which is primarily designed for Apple devices, has dropped to a record low price. Both the white and black models of the MagGo 3-in-1 are available for $82.49, which is a 25 percent discount.

This charger features on our list of the best Apple Watch accessories. It can simultaneously charge your smartwatch, MagSafe-compatible iPhone and, if you have a wireless charging case, AirPods. It's handy when power outlets are at a premium or you want to keep your nightstand or desk as clutter-free as possible.

Anker Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station $82.49 $109.99 An Anker charging station that can top up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods batteries all at the same time has dropped to a record-low price. See at Amazon

The MagGo is compact — it's similar in size to Apple's Magic Mouse and weighs 6.9 oz. Anker says it can charge an Apple Watch Series 9 from zero to 47 percent capacity in 30 minutes. The charger comes with a 40W USB-C adapter and a five-foot cable.

You can snap up the MagGo as part of a broader sale on Anker devices. There's another good deal on one of the best power banks around. A 3-in-1 model with a 10,000mAh capacity (enough to fully charge an iPhone 15 nearly twice over) has dropped to $30, but only for Prime members. That's a $9 discount. The charger has a built-in AC plug and USB-C cable.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.