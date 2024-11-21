Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Anker Black Friday deals include up to 47 percent off power banks, wireless chargers and more
The best Black Friday deals from Anker include a few of our favorite mobile accessories.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday present great opportunities to get a bunch of tech for less, and some of the best deals you can typically find are on charging gear and mobile accessories. Anker makes some of our favorites in both departments, and this year a ton of Anker gear has been discounted as part of the Black Friday deals.
Whether you’re looking for a new power bank to take with you on your next trip or a wireless charger to put on your nightstand, Anker probably has one that will fit your requirements. We’ve collected all of the best Black Friday Anker deals below so you don’t have to sift through them yourself.
Anker Nano 5K USB-C foldable power bank for $16 (47 percent off): If you have an Android phone or a newer iPhone, this compact power bank is one of the best you can get. The built-in USB-C connector makes it so you do not have to remember to bring a cable with you, and it fits neatly under your phone while it powers it up.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 foldable charging station for $82.50 (25 percent off): This Qi2 charging station supports up to 15W of power output and can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods all at once. It also comes with a 40W USB-C charger and connecting cable, so you get everything you need to use it in the box.
Anker 10K MagGo power bank for $60 ($30 off): This is one of our top picks for the best power banks you can buy today thanks to its versatile capacity, speedy Qi2 charging capabilities, clear screen that shows remaining battery power and its built-in kickstand.
Anker 3-in-1 10K portable charger for $30 ($15 off): A top pick in our best power banks guide, this 10K brick has a built-in USB-C cable so you don't need to remember to bring one with you, plus it has an extra USB-C port for charging other devices.
Anker Prime Power Bank 200W with charging base for $110 ($75 off, Prime exclusive): This high-capacity power bank is one of our favorites thanks to its speedy charging performance, onboard display which shows how much juice is flowing to each connected device and the included charging station that provides a neat space for the brick to live when you're not using it.
Anker Soundcore Space A40 for $44 ($35): The Space A40 is the longtime top pick in our guide to the best budget earbuds, as it delivers the kind of robust feature set we expect from pairs that cost three times as much. Call quality isn't the best, and it won't auto-pause when you take out an earbud, but its warm sound, powerful ANC, eight-ish hours of battery life and comfy design all impress for the money. This deal ties the lowest price we've seen — it's only available to Prime subscribers at Amazon, but you can also grab it at Anker's online store with an on-page coupon.
More Anker Black Friday deals
Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station, Qi2 Certified 15W for $56 ($44 off)
Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 MagSafe Compatible Charger for $63 ($27 off)
Anker 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger Stand for $104 (20 percent off)
Anker 15W 6.6K MagSafe-Compatible Portable Charger for $60 ($10 off with coupon)
Anker USB A to USB C Cable (2 Pack, 10FT) for $12 (30 percent off)
Anker 20W USB C Charger with USB C Cable (2 pack; 2 chargers and 2 cables) for $12 (44 percent off)
Anker GaNPrime Power Bank, 10K 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger for $59 (41 percent off)
Anker 525 7-in-1 USB C Power Strip Charging Station for $36 ($24 off)
Anker Nano 100W USB-C Charger, USB-C Cable Included for $33 (40 percent off)
Anker 25,600mAh 87W Portable Charger, bundled with 65W USB-C Wall Charger for $86 ($57 off)
Anker Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $38 ($6 off)
