Anker charging gear is up to 50 percent off right now

It's easier than ever to avoid finding yourself in a pickle because your phone (or another important device) has run out of juice. There are a ton of great on-the-go charging options now, and Anker is behind some of the best power banks and portable chargers . There's a sale on Anker gear at Amazon at the minute, with the prices of some devices dropping by as much as 50 percent. For instance, Anker's 633 10K magnetic power bank is half off at $40 .

This MagSafe-enabled charger has a 10,000mAh capacity, meaning it should be able to fully charge a Phone 16 Pro‌ Max (which has a 4,685mAh battery ) around twice over. The power bank has a built-in stand and you can position your phone horizontally on the MagSafe connector so you can watch videos or play games while it charges.

While the MagSafe option is convenient, you can hook up your iPhone to the 20W Power Delivery port via a USB-C cable. Anker says this will charge your phone three times faster than you can via MagSafe. This port means you can also charge non-MagSafe devices with the power bank.

If you're looking for a portable charger with a much larger capacity, the Anker Prime Power Bank could be an option. It's $50 off at $130 .

The soda can-sized power bank has a 27,650mAh capacity and a trifecta of charging ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. As you might imagine, this allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. Anker says the power bank can deliver up to 250W of power. This is said to include the ability to deliver up to 50 percent charge to a 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro in 28 minutes.

There are also some Prime exclusive deals as part of the sale. If you're a member, you can secure a Prime Power Bank — fittingly enough — with a charging dock for $160 ($75 off) . The base itself has dual USB-C charging ports and a USB-A one, and it can be used to top up the power bank's battery.

In addition, you can get $9 off a convenient 10,000mAh charger with a built-in USB-C cable, a separate USB-C port and a foldable AC plug. It's available in most colors outright for $36 , but oddly, the discount on the black option is only for Prime members.

