Anker Labor Day deals including this 10K magnetic power bank for only $30

Just because summer is ending (yes, I will admit it) doesn't mean that the day trips or weekend getaways must stop. If you spent the whole season desperately looking for an outlet, then maybe reward yourself this fall with a power bank? Right now, a few of Anker's best portable chargers are on sale, including the 334 Magnetic Power Bank. The wireless portable charger is down to an all-time low price of $30 from $40 — a 25 percent discount.

Anker's 334 Magnetic Power Bank provides a 7.5W charge without any need for a wire. I don't have this one, but I do have another Anker power bank, and being able to connect without worrying about a cord is a game changer. Worth noting: this accessory is solely for iPhone users and is compatible with the iPhone 12 and above. Plus, you can charge the accessory and your iPhone at the same time if you're only traveling with one plug.

If you're looking for a power bank with more, well, power then check out some of the other deals on Anker accessories. Anker's Qi2 Certified 15W MagGo Power Bank is down to $70 from $90 — a 22 percent discount. The accessory is one of our top picks for 2024's best power banks and portable chargers thanks to features like its fast charging speeds, sturdy kickstand and clear battery percentage indicator. It's compatible with the iPhone 12 and higher, giving you a full charge and about two-thirds of the way to another.

The other option to consider is Anker's 200W Prime Power Bank with three ports and a 100W charging case. It's available for $150, down from $185, and has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. A clear front display also states how much charge is left (or how long until the power bank is back to 100 percent). It works with laptops and smartphones and can charge two computers at once with 100W each.

