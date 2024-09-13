Anker's 3-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging station drops back down to its Prime Day price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Anker's 3-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging station has dropped to $88, which is a record low price. We haven't seen it go this low since Amazon Prime Day. This is a discount of 20 percent.

As the name suggests, this is a 3-in-1 charging station that can simultaneously accommodate an iPhone, an Apple Watch and AirPods. It boasts 15W charging and is Qi2-certified, so you can expect things to move quickly. For instance, the company says it can get an Apple Watch Series 9 to 47 percent in just 30 minutes. It’s easy to see why this thing made our list of the best Apple Watch accessories.

It’s actually quite portable for a charging station. It only weighs 6.9 ounces and the whole thing folds up to around the size of a deck of cards. It also ships with the charger’s cable and a 40W power brick, so you’ll have everything you need to get those top charging speeds without having to splurge on anything extra.

While this is a great charger, especially for frequent travelers, the price has long been a sticking point for many. It’s tough to recommend any accessory like this at more than $100. The sale price of $88 makes things a bit more palatable.

October Prime Day 2024 is around the corner, serving as Amazon’s (un)official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. If you’re eager to snag some early holiday deals for those on your list (or yourself), here’s what we know so far about the next Prime Day shopping event.

When is October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has not announced the dates of fall Prime Day 2024 yet, but we do know it will be returning sometime in October.

What is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day is an extension of the regular Prime Day sale held annually in July. It features exclusive deals on Amazon for Prime members, although not quite on as big of a scale as the main summer Prime Day.

How long is October Prime Day?

In years past, October Prime Day has been two days long, just like Prime Day in July.