Anker's Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot vacuum is $150 off during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

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Anker's Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot vacuum is $150 off right now, as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. That brings the price down to $400, which is a record low. For those averse to using Amazon, the deal is also available directly from the company.

The E20 made our list of the best robot vacuums, and with good reason. We loved the hybrid functionality, as this robovac quickly transforms into a cordless stick vacuum and a handheld unit. This in no way impedes the overall performance, as we found the automatic cleaning mode to be top-tier.

The self-emptying base also holds a lot, considering its compact size. We praised the proprietary app in our official review, as editing room maps is both quick and easy. All told, it only took the robovac ten minutes to scoot around the house and create an accurate map.

The suction power of the robotic unit is strong enough for major cleaning tasks, but the same cannot be said of the stick vacuum attachment. The power is on the weaker side. Also, it doesn't come with a wall mount for the stick vacuum. That costs extra, to the tune of around $30. Today's savings more than makes up for that.