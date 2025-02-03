Anker's latest charger and power bank are back on sale for record-low prices

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Anker made a number of announcements at CES 2025, including new chargers and power banks. We saw a couple of them get early discounts immediately after the show, and now those sales are back. The Anker Charger (140W, 4-Port, PD 3.1) is $10 off again and down to $80 on Amazon, and the 100W Laptop Power Bank has the same discount and is down to $90.

The Anker Charger has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Two USB-C ports can charge a 15-inch MacBook Air to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The built-in display also shows temperature, port-specific wattage and current maximum output. At less than 10 ounces, it's a brick you can take anywhere.

Anker Anker Charger (140W, 4-Port, PD 3.1) Anker's newest charger and power bank have dropped to record-low prices. It's the CES discount again, but this time without the extra coupons. See at Amazon

As for the laptop power bank, it has a maximum single output of 100W and charges up to four devices at once thanks to its 25,000 mAh capacity. The retractable cables prevent the possibility of a tangled mess of wires. While capable of charging a MacBook Pro to 50 percent in 33 minutes, this power bank can be recharged to 30 percent in 20 minutes, allowing for frequent use.

While those are the main Anker devices from CES on sale at the moment, the company has a slew of other discounts available. The Anker 621 5K magnetic power bank has dropped to $30, while the Anker Zolo 10K portable charger is 40 percent off and down to $16, just to name a few.

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