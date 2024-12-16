Anker's Prime Power Bank with charging base is back on sale for a record-low price

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Are you ready for the holiday travels and the long hours on your phone that accompany them? Whether you're using your device for directions or entertainment, it's a pain when you're phone just dies. Try to avoid this by picking up one of our choices for best power banks and portable chargers, like Anker's 200W Prime Power Bank — our favorite premium power bank.

Anker's Prime Power Bank with a 100W charging base is currently available for $110, down from $185. This 41 percent off deal brings the power bank and charging base back down to a record-low price. To start from the bottom, its charging base has a USB port and two USB-C ports. You can use them while the base is plugged in and juicing up the power bank. As for the power bank, it can charge a MacBook Air once and an iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23 3.4 times. The power bank's sleek screen shows how much battery the Anker device still holds.

If you're only really interested in the power bank then you can get it for a lot cheaper. The Anker Prime Power Bank is available on its own for just $78 — a 40 percent discount. This deal is also a record-low price for the device and offers all the same perks just sans-base.

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