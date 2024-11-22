Apple Black Friday deals discount the 9th-gen iPad to a record low of $200

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The 9th-gen iPad has fallen to $200 for Black Friday. Considering the regular price for this model was $330 at its peak, this is a great discount. This is a tablet Apple first released back in 2021, so it’s getting a bit long in the tooth. The 10th-gen iPad is Apple’s official “budget” tablet, as the 9th-gen will ultimately be phased out. But it’s still a fantastic machine, particularly for the price, particularly if you’re dead-set on getting an iPad but have little to spend.

This is a relatively ancient tablet with an equally ancient A13 Bionic chip. This isn’t the best iPad to buy for those looking for raw power. However, it’s the perfect tablet for those who want a media consumption machine on the cheap. Netflix in bed? Sign me up.

This sale is for the 64GB model and doesn’t apply to the 256GB version. The 9th-gen tablet is being discontinued, so it’s highly likely this is the last chance to pick one up at this price. Once the stock is gone, it’s all over.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.