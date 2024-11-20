Apple Black Friday deals drop the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM to $749

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple Black Friday deals have arrived, at least on MacBooks. We’re seeing some decent discounts on M-series laptops right now, including the relatively budget-friendly M2 MacBook Air. That notebook with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has dropped to $749 thanks to various discounts and clippable coupons at Amazon. The regular price is $1,000, so this is a discount of 25 percent.

This model easily made our list of the best MacBooks, even with the presence of the newer M3 MacBook Air. Here are the takeaways. This laptop, obviously, includes Apple’s proprietary M2 8-core CPU, which is more than fast enough for basic tasks and fine for even many advanced tasks, like music-making. We called it "Apple's near-perfect Mac" in our official review.

This is not the bare-bones standard model, as it comes with 16GB of RAM. Most versions ship with 8GB of RAM. The multitasking bona-fides are strong with this one. The M2 MacBook Air also ships with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color gamut.

It’s thin and light. It’s a MacBook Air. This thing weighs around 2.7 pounds. The battery life is solid, at around 18 hours of use per charge. The four-speaker sound system can get surprisingly loud, so headphones are not a requirement when watching random YouTube videos or listening to music.

So what’s the downside? There isn’t one. Not really. This isn’t the M3 MacBook Air, so those looking for the latest and greatest model may be let down. The model does only ship with a 256GB solid state drive, but it’s easy enough to plug in an external.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.