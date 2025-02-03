Apple Presidents' Day sales include the AirPods Pro 2 for 32 percent off

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If you're on the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, the latest sale on the AirPods Pro 2 is a good one to consider. As part of Apple Presidents' Day deals, they're down to $169 at the moment, which is 32 percent off their regular price. While not quite as low as we saw them during the holiday shopping season last year ($154), this is the best price they've been in 2025 so far.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 came out in 2022 and yet we still rate them the best wireless earbuds for iPhone. At the time, we gave them a score of 88 thanks to big improvements from their predecessor, including fantastic sound and an amazing transparency mode. They'll last you six hours at a time with ANC on or seven hours without it.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 $169 $249 Get them now for 32 percent off. See at Amazon

Notably, Apple's newest generation of earbuds are also on sale. The AirPods 4 are down to a new all-time low price of $100, from $129, thanks to a 22 percent discount. We also gave the AirPods 4 an 88 in our review, noting their improved fit, comfort and sound quality. Their biggest drawback is the lack of ANC but, if you don't need that, then this is a great deal.

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