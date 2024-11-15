Apple's 10th-gen iPad is $50 off for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple's Black Friday deals have started popping up, and this is your chance to grab a new iPad at a discount if you've been thinking of getting one. The 10th-gen iPad is currently on sale for $299 at Amazon, $50 less than what it usually costs. Apple released the tablet back in 2022, but it's still our best budget iPad option for 2024. Although the 10th-gen iPad went for a record low of $298 back in October, $299 is most likely the lowest it will go for Black Friday this year. Costco's flyer for the holiday lists the tablet for $299, and other retailers typically follow its pricing.

The 10th-gen iPad is only slightly thicker and heavier than the iPad Air. It looks similar to the iPad Air, too — the tablet no longer has the Home button that its predecessor did, and it has a bigger screen with smaller bezels. The device is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which was first seen on the iPhone 12 and is powerful enough that we could edit RAW photos in Lightroom when we tested the tablet. When we ran a test for battery life, we discovered that the model could play movies continuously for 11 hours and 45 minutes on a single charge.

Unlike previous models with Lightning ports, this one comes with a USB-C port for charging. Apple moved its front-facing camera to its landscape edge, as well. The company gave it a larger display, measuring 10.9 inches, so it doesn't feel as cramped as previous models even with a lot of apps. While the iPad Air does have a better display overall with its lamination and anti-reflective coating, the 10th-gen iPad's isn't bad at all seeing as it costs significantly less, especially with this discount.

