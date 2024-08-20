Apple's 13-inch iPad Air M2 drops to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's back to school season, which means many students and/or their parents are on the lookout for a laptop on which they can get schoolwork done. Depending on your needs, though, a tablet may do the trick (but you'll likely still want a keyboard attachment for extended typing sessions). Tablets offer flexibility in terms of study and play, and it's pretty hard to go wrong with a recent iPad.

As luck would have it, the 13-inch iPad Air M2 has dropped to its lowest price since Apple released it in May. The blue and space gray models are available for $729 . That's $70 off the regular price.

While it's not the most powerful iPad around — the latest iPad Pro is the first device to use Apple's M4 chips — the M2 iPad Air is a great option. It's our recommendation for the best iPad for most people and we gave it a score of 91 in our review .

The M2 iPad Air delivers a great balance of performance, features and price. The 13-inch model has a brighter screen than its 11-inch sibling, and more screen real estate to get things done on. However, the 60Hz refresh rate is not as smooth as the 120Hz OLED panel on the latest iPad Pro.

The 8GB of included RAM and 128GB of base storage should be enough for basic tasks. The iPad Air will run for up to 10 hours on a single charge too.

There are cheaper and less-powerful iPads, but you'll be futureproofed to a certain degree with this one. AI-driven Apple Intelligence features will be available on the M2 iPad Air when Apple rolls those out later this year, and you can play some modern games such as Death Stranding and the Resident Evil 4 remake on the tablet (there's always the option to stream games from the cloud or local hardware too). One other feature we appreciate about this model is that Apple finally moved the front-facing camera to the horizontal edge, which makes much more sense for FaceTime or video calls in landscape mode.

