Apple's 9th-gen iPad is on sale for $229 right now

We don't always need the latest and most powerful version of a device, especially when it'll cost more money than an older one that does the trick. If you've been waiting for a good deal on an iPad that can handle the basics, it's worth considering the 9th-generation iPad. A variant with 64GB of storage will run you $229 , which is $100 off the regular price. The discount applies to both the silver and space gray colorways.

This model is from 2021 and Apple actually discontinued it in May, so this is effectively a fire sale as the company looks to clear out stock — quite possibly ahead of a new base iPad. This isn't quite the lowest price that this model has dropped to (it dipped to $209 at one point), but it's a decent offer as long as you're not planning on video editing or playing the latest games natively.

The 10.2-inch Retina display should be plenty capable of handling much of your streaming video, web browsing and productivity needs. The iPad should be reasonably zippy as well, thanks to the A13 Bionic chip. You can even use it for sketching if you have the first-gen Apple Pencil.

The front-facing ultra-wide camera supports Apple's Center Stage feature. As such, you should stay in the middle of the frame while you're on FaceTime or other video calls.

One factor worth considering is that this is the last mainline iPad with a Lightning port. So that's worth keeping in mind if you have an iPhone 15 and have been getting rid of your old Lightning cables. And while Apple's still allowing 9th-gen iPad owners to upgrade to iPadOS 18 when it becomes available, the OS updates won't last forever. Still, if you're looking for an iPad on which to catch up on reading, zip through your inbox or watch the latest season of a show you dig, this is a good option .

