Apple's AirPods 4 drop back to a record low of $99

If you've been looking to grab a new set of AirPods, good news: The AirPods 4 are on sale via Amazon for $99. That's $30 off Apple's list price, and it ties the largest discount we've seen for the entry-level earbuds. This particular deal is also available at Walmart, Target and Best Buy (though it technically costs $1 more at the last two).

We highlight this base model as a nice value in our guide to the best AirPods. The sound quality has been improved over the previous generation, for one, with richer bass and better separation. The big selling point to me, however, is the refined design. The AirPods 4 feature a legitimately comfortable fit, which is pretty rare in the earbud space. They don’t even fall out when moving around, which is something we noted in our official review.

This model features the H2 chip that was originally introduced with the AirPods Pro. The chip allows for some advanced features, like Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. The earbuds also offer Adaptive EQ and 48kHz audio for video calls. Apple has even included the newly-developed Voice Isolation feature that removes ambient noise when talking on the phone. Generally speaking, if you hate the feeling of earphones that jut into your ear canal, this is a fine choice.

That said, this version of the AirPods 4 lacks onboard volume controls and any option for wireless charging. It also doesn’t include active noise cancellation. If you need that, the ANC-equipped version is still on sale for $149, which isn't an all-time low but takes 17 percent off Apple's MSRP. The higher-end AirPods Pro 2, meanwhile, are also on sale right now for $169. Again, we saw that pair go for $15 less over the holidays, but this is still a 32 percent discount compared to buying from Apple direct.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.