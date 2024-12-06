Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC drop to a new low of $139

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Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror, but you can still find great deals this holiday season. Case in point: Apple's AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC) have dropped to their lowest price to date. You can pick up a pair for $139, which is $40 off the list price.

While we think the AirPods Pro 2 are the best AirPods overall, the ANC-enabled AirPods 4 are still a solid choice. We gave them a score of 86 in our review .

Apple Apple AirPods 4 with ANC The ANC-enabled version of Apple's AirPods 4 have dropped to their lowest price to date. They can be yours for $139. See at Amazon

Apple released two AirPods variants a few months ago, one with ANC and the other without. We gave the ANC-less model a score of 88 as they had a number of improvements over the previous generation AirPods while still being fairly affordable and delivering great bang for your buck.

Of course, the lack of ANC in the base model is a negative. The other variant delivers effective ANC performance overall. Other upgrades over the base model include Conversation Awareness, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode. The AirPods 4 with ANC (unlike the base option) also have a charging case that supports MagSafe and Qi-compatible wireless charging, as well as a built-in speaker that emits beeps when you activate Find My.

One of our main reservations about the AirPods 4 with ANC is that the superior AirPods Pro 2 (which typically cost $249) often go on sale — we've seen them dip to $169. That's cheaper than the list price of the AirPods 4 with ANC. However, this discount makes those AirPods easier to recommend.

Meanwhile, the base AirPods 4 have dropped to $119 . That's 10 bucks off the regular price.

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