Apple's AirPods Max are back on sale for $399

Apple might be best known for its in-ear AirPods when it comes to sound, but headphone lovers also have the AirPods Max to consider. These headphones provide a solid option for anyone who wants to stay in the Apple family without worrying about losing a tiny earbud. The biggest issue is that they are costly. But, right now, Apple's AirPods Max are 27 percent off, dropping to $399 from $549. The $150 discount is only $4 more than their Prime Day all-time low and is available in every color.

The Apple AirPods Max came on the scene in 2020 as the company's first foray into headphones and have remained the sole option since. We gave the headphones an 84 in our review thanks to a lot of features we did like and some things we were unimpressed by. We liked the AirPods Max's active noise cancellation abilities and easy-to-use buttons — such as when switching from ANC to transparency mode. The headphones also provide a balanced sound and have 20 hours of charge when ANC and spatial audio are enabled.

As we said, the biggest issue with these headphones is arguably the price, but this sale helps quite a bit. Other aspects we were less than impressed with include their 385-gram weight — though the wider headband balances it out. Plus, the earphones just aren't that comfortable, as the rings are noticeable after only a few minutes of wear.

