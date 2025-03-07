Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are $79 off right now

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Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are on sale for just $170 via Amazon. This essentially ties a previous record-low price for 2025, which was $169. This purchase comes with the earbuds, four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes, a charging case, a lanyard loop and a USB-C cable.

We heaped a fair amount of praise on these earbuds in our official review, calling them "a worthwhile update." The sound is better-than-ever, thanks to new drivers, amplifiers, transducers and audio algorithms. The transparency mode is absolutely stellar, largely helped by the company's proprietary H2 chip.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $169.99 $249.00 This is a discount of over 30 percent. See at Amazon

The ANC is solid, particularly for earbuds. This is also thanks to that H2 chip, which allows the AirPods Pro to cancel twice as much noise as the first-gen model. These earbuds are made for Apple devices, so there's seamless switching between, say, iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The touch gesture controls are neat, but there's a learning curve. Give it a few days before throwing in the towel. The battery life is just average, but the charging case helps keep the music going. The primary downside here is age. The AirPods 2 Pro earbuds came out in 2022, so a refresh is likely on the horizon.

If you're looking to spend a little less, both AirPods 4 models are on sale now, too. The standard AirPods 4 are down to $100, while the AirPods 4 with ANC have dropped to $149. Those are the best prices we've seen on both sets of buds all year.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.