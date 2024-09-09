Apple's black Magic Mouse drops to $85 in a rare deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s $15 off, though the white one is still cheaper.

The black version of Apple’s latest Magic Mouse accessory is just $85 via Amazon, which is a discount of $15. This is nearly a record low price, as this colorway rarely goes on sale.

This is a wireless Bluetooth mouse specifically made for Apple products like Mac desktops and iPads. If you’ve ever owned an iMac or even a Mac tower, you know the drill. It’s a good mouse. It pairs quickly and gets the job done. No muss and no fuss.

There’s a multi-touch surface that allows for gestural controls like swiping and scrolling, which is pretty cool. The mouse also boasts an optimized foot design for better gliding across surfaces. This isn’t one of those older models powered by AA batteries. There’s an internal battery pack that lasts around a month before requiring a trip to the USB-C port for a charge. To that end, it ships with a fairly high-end woven USB-C cable.

That leads me to the one major caveat with Apple’s Magic Mouse. Though the mouse doesn’t have to charge often, this process is kind of annoying. The port is on the underside of the accessory, so you can’t use it while charging. It just turns into a useless, upside-down brick. Maybe whoever finalized the port placement was a nepotism hire.

As for requirements, you need a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with OS X 10.11 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 13.4 or later. For those who don’t care about colorways, the original white model is not on sale, but it is cheaper at just $68.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.