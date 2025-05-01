Apple’s iPad Air M3 is $100 off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The recently-released Apple iPad Air M3 is already on sale via Amazon. You can pick up the 11-inch model starting at $499 and the 13-inch version starting at $699. Both discounts mark the lowest prices we've tracked. If Amazon isn't your bag, these deals are also available at Best Buy.

The Air topped our list of the best iPads, as we called it the ideal choice for most Apple tablet buyers. The M3 chip is extremely powerful, which increases performance and multitasking when compared to the base iPad. It offers support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which is nice, and the overall design is lovely.

The battery can last up to 12 hours, which is a decent metric for a modern tablet. The two 12MP cameras won't be winning any awards, but they get the job done. These are also fairly lightweight, which makes sense given the name. The 11-inch version weighs around a pound and the 13-inch model shoots up to 1.36 pounds. That's light enough for long-term use without any real issues.

While the screen is certainly above-average, it's not quite on the level of the iPad Pro's OLED panel. It also maxes out with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is rather basic. It's worth noting that the $499 base price for the 11-inch model gets you a healthy 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Other variations are on sale, but the cost can add up. For instance, the 13-inch version with a 1TB drive will set you back $1,200.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.