Apple's iPad mini 7 is already $100 off ahead of Black Friday

Tablets are always a hot gadget category during Black Friday sales and one of the models you can save on is the brand-new iPad mini 7. You can already snag a solid discount on this tablet, which Apple released just a couple of weeks ago, at Amazon. It has dropped from $500 to $484, but three out of the four color options also have a clippable coupon that brings the price down to $400. A $100 discount on a new tablet is not too bad at all.

The iPad mini 7 boasts an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, and the base model comes with 128GB of storage. We gave this iPad mini a score of 83 in our review, feeling that it was a necessary update to the previous model from 2021. We reckon it’s the best small tablet around.

The device has solid speakers and it still has Touch ID rather than Face ID. While we feel that the 8.3-inch screen is by and large very nice, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a bit disappointing.

The internal upgrades are what really matter here though, as the iPad mini now has enough heft to support Apple Intelligence features. The Apple Pencil Pro works with it too. We found the tablet a great device to kick back with and catch up on reading, play some games and watch videos on. We think it’s very handy for messaging too.

If the 2024 updates don't excite you, there are deals on the iPad mini 6 available now as well. All color options are down to $350, which is $150 off and the lowest price we've seen.

