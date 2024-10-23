Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to a new low of $700

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has a great deal running now on the M2 MacBook Air, where you can get the slimline laptop for just $700. The main deal price is $849, which is nice at 15 percent off the regular cost. But you can also apply a coupon to the space gray model for an additional discount, bringing the price down even further. For now, you can also nab the silver and starlight colors for $700 without adding in a coupon.

This is the 2022 model of the MacBook Air, and it's some of the best we've seen out of Apple laptops. The M2 chip is a big factor in what takes this laptop from a lightweight to a powerhouse. By using Apple's own silicon, the computer reaches pretty high standards in performance, with 10 GPU cores and a 35 percent boost to the speeds of the previous M1 chip. It's also got a gorgeous Liquid Retina display. The model currently on sale has 8GB RAM and 256GB of solid state drive storage. And once Apple Intelligence starts rolling out next week, the M2 Air is prepared to handle the extra workload of those AI-driven tasks.

The Air is also Engadget's pick for your best budget Apple laptop. In other words, this is a good deal on the model that's already a good deal. It's very possible that Amazon's supply will be snapped up quickly, so if this catches your eye, we suggest you act fast.

