Apple's M3 iMac is down to a record-low price ahead of October Prime Day

While I'm a MacBook gal myself, the appeal of investing in an iMac has crossed my mind now and again — all that display space is just so enticing. One of the major reasons I've resisted is the price of getting a new iMac, but a record-low price is giving me a change of heart. Right now, the 2023 iMac with M3 chip is down to $1,100 from $1,300 thanks to a 12 percent discount and a $49 coupon. This model offers an 8-core CPU and 256GB of storage but no AppleCare+.

In our review, we gave the newest iMac an 86, thanks mostly to the M3 chip. In our tests, the iMac never slowed down or struggled with browsing, photo editing, or games. Overall, it gave us all the quality and speed we could need for day-to-day use. Plus, it's great to have 24GB of RAM versus the M1's 16GB. The display is also top-notch, and the device is super lightweight, at under 10 pounds and less than 11.5mm in thickness.

At the same time, the 2023 iMac isn't a big upgrade from its predecessor. As we said then, "If you've seen a 24-inch iMac before, you've seen this one." It doesn't have a larger option or vertical screen adjustment. Plus, that 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM still make this feel overpriced, even with the markdown.

