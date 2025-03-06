Apple's M3 MacBook Air is up to $300 off right now

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We love a good deal on a great laptop around these parts and that's exactly the case with Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air. The 2024 machine is on sale at Amazon with discounts of up to $300. The base model can be yours for $899, which is $200 off and close to a record-low price. This 13-inch variant has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

You'll find the steepest discount on an M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM and double the SSD storage at 512GB. That's $300 off at $1,199.

Apple Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M3 The M3 MacBook Air from Apple is our current pick for the best overall laptop on the market. The system is currently on sale for up to $300 off, which is a solid deal. See at Amazon

The M3 MacBook Air is our pick for the best MacBook and our top recommendation for the best laptop overall. (I own one personally and am very happy with it.)

We gave the system a score of 90 in our review, lauding it for fast performance, as well as the sleek and study design (including a great trackpad and keyboard). It looks and sounds great too thanks to the Liquid Retina display and quad-speaker array. What's more, the M3 MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence features. Ultimately, the blend of performance and portability is hard to beat.

While this is an attractive deal, there's one important factor to bear in mind. Apple just this week announced the M4 MacBook Air. We've yet to review the latest system, so we can't say for sure how it stacks up against last year's model.

But it's worth considering that an upgraded model is right around the corner before you take the plunge on this deal — especially given that Apple has dropped the starting price of the base M4 Air to $999. That's $100 less than the current regular price of the M3 and $100 more than you can get the laptop for through this deal.

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