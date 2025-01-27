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January is almost over, and Amazon has some new Apple deals for us. The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is now down to a record-low price of $1,099 if you get the 256GB model. Additionally, the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is also on sale for $899, and both color options have an extra $50 coupon to reduce the price even further to $849.

The M4 is Apple's latest chipset, and it boasts 10 cores in its CPU for high-settings gaming and video editing. The 2,752 x 2,064 Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen's color accuracy is also great for streaming content on Netflix, YouTube and more. The high refresh rate ProMotion, P3 wide color and True Tone display technologies further improve the experience by improving the refresh rate and colors — in our review, we called it one of the nicest portable screens we've seen.

Apple Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch Apple's M4 iPad Pro is up to $200 off right now. Both the 11- and 13-inch models have discounts. See at Amazon

Some users also like capturing pictures and videos with their iPads, and the M4 iPads are equipped with a 12MP ultra wide front camera that performs superbly on video calls. The 12MP wide rear camera captures video up to 4K resolution with ProRes support.

If you're still not sure, the M4 iPad is on our list of best Apple tablets. It's a premium device, but one that won't let you down when it comes to processing power and screen quality.