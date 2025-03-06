Apple's M4 Mac mini drops to a new record-low price

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Apple's recently-released M4 Mac mini has dropped to a new record-low price. You can scoop one up for $529 via Amazon, which is a discount of 12 percent . This version ships with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Other models are also on sale, as the one with 16GB/512GB now costs $700 and the beefy 24GB/512GB will now set you back $900 instead of $1,000.

We called the M4 Mac mini "shockingly small" and "incredibly powerful" in our official review , and that stands today. The chip is fast, which makes sense as it's Apple's latest effort, and the smaller design doesn't take up much desk space. That leaves plenty of room for a monitor, mouse and keyboard.

We like that these desktops don't go any lower than 16GB of RAM, so any version will excel with music production, light video editing and other creative tasks. For real-deal video editing, you may want to pony up for the extra RAM or go with a model that's been outfitted with the M4 Pro (which aren't on sale.)

There are front-facing USB-C and headphone ports, which are nice, and plenty more connection options on the rear. On the downside, there's no SD card reader, which is something that many teensy PCs include. The fan can also get pretty loud during heavy workloads.

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