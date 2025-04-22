Apple's M4 MacBook Air drops to a record-low price

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If you've been waiting to pick up Apple's latest MacBook Air M4 then your patience has paid off. Right now, the 13-inch model is down to $849 from $999 — a 15 percent discount. It's an all-time low for the 13-inch MacBook Air M4, and the deal is available for the laptop in Starlight, Midnight and Sky Blue.

Note that this price applies to the entry-level model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you're willing to pay extra for more storage space, a version with a 512GB SSD is also $150 off at $1,049. If you want more memory, a variant with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is similarly discounted at $1,249. Both of those deals represent all-time lows as well.

Devindra Hardawar for Engadget Apple MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) $849 $999.00 The entry-level MacBook Air is currently 15 percent off. See at Amazon

Apple only released the MacBook Air M4 in mid-March and we've since named it 2025's best MacBook overall. We gave it in a 92 in our review, as it still packs an accurate (albeit 60Hz) display and excellent keyboard in a slim, sturdy build that weighs 2.7 pounds and measures 0.44 inches thick. But it's the M4 chip that really gives the Air a boost; the 13-inch model has a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, all of which are more than fast enough for most everyday tasks. Battery life is another plus: The notebook lasted over 18 hours while playing HD video in our testing.

If you're looking for something a little bigger, then it might be worth getting the 15-inch MacBook Air M4. That one is also $150 off in several configurations, starting at $1,049 for 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and moving up to $1,449 for 24GB of RAM and double the storage. Again, each of these deals mark new lows. Apart from its larger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air has a larger trackpad and better speakers than its 13-inch counterpart but is largely identical otherwise.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.