Apple's M4 MacBook Air is $50 off in the Amazon Spring Sale

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We've reached the final day of Amazon's Spring Sale, but there are still plenty of great deals to shop. That list includes a $50 price cut on our pick for best MacBook overall this year, Apple's 2025 MacBook Air M4. The 13-inch, 16GB model is available for $949, down from $999.

Apple only released the new MacBook Air M4 in mid-March. It scored a 92 in our review, thanks to features like its M4 chip. The 13-inch base model boasts a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. It also has an excellent battery life, lasting more than 18 hours while playing HD video.

Apple Apple 2025 MacBook Air M4 Pick one up now for five percent off. See at Amazon

The 2025 MacBook Air M4 is also well done from an exterior standpoint. It has a 13.6-inch liquid retina display and it's very lightweight. The smaller model (it's also available, and on sale, in a 15-inch option) is 0.44 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.