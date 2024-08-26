Apple's Mac Mini with the M2 Pro chipset is $150 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Are you looking to boost your iMac's capabilities without having to do a complete overhaul? The Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chip is quite a force to be reckoned with and it's available for a record-low price of $1,150, down from $1,299, thanks to an eight percent discount and a $49 coupon you can click right on the product's page. This model has 512GB and 8TB of storage but no AppleCare+.

Apple released the Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chip in early 2023. We gave it an 86 in our review thanks to its excellent performance (it has up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU). It also offers two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack and gigabit Ethernet.

The look and experience of the Mac Mini with an M2 Pro chip are solid. By the latter, we mean that it doesn't really make any sound. Meanwhile, its sleek, compact design ensures you have room on your desk.

