Apple's new iPad mini 7 is $100 off for Black Friday 2024

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The latest iPad mini has only been out for a few weeks but it's already seeing a Black Friday discount. Depending on the color option you choose, you'll see the price has dropped from $500 to around $469, but all color options have a clippable coupon that brings the final price down to $400. That's a record low for Apple's latest small tablet.

The iPad mini 7 boasts an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, and the base model comes with 128GB of storage. We gave this iPad mini a score of 83 in our review, feeling that it was a necessary update to the previous model from 2021. We reckon it's the best small tablet around.

Apple New Apple iPad Mini (7th-gen) $400 $500 The latest iPad Mini has dropped by $100 only weeks after it arrived. The seventh-gen model is powerful enough to support apple Intelligence features. See at Amazon

The device has solid speakers and it still has Touch ID rather than Face ID. While we feel that the 8.3-inch screen is by and large very nice, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a bit disappointing.

The internal upgrades are what really matter here though, as the iPad mini now has enough heft to support Apple Intelligence features. The Apple Pencil Pro works with it too. We found the tablet a great device to kick back with and catch up on reading, play some games and watch videos on. We think it's very handy for messaging too.

If the 2024 updates don't excite you, there are deals on the iPad mini 6 available now as well. All color options are down to $350, which is $150 off and the lowest price we've seen.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.