Best Black Friday SSD deals for 2024: Discounts on gear from Samsung, WD, Kingston, Crucial and others

Several Black Friday deals on portable drives and microSD cards we recommend are also live now.

By Jeff Dunn
The best Black Friday SSD deals Engadget

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While many of the storage-related deals retailers promote during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period aren't anything special, a handful are genuinely decent. If you're looking to add some space to your PC, tablet or gaming handheld, allow us to do the research for you. Here are the best Black Friday SSD and storage deals you can still get today.

Before you browse, note that storage prices have generally steered upwards over the past year, so many of these discounts aren't quite all-time lows. That said, all of the SSDs, portable drives and microSD cards we highlight below are at least cheaper than they've been in several months. We'll update this post as prices change and more discounts arise.

The WD Black SN850X.WD

The WD Black SN850X.

The Crucial X9 Pro.Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Crucial X9 Pro.

The Kingston Canvas Go Plus.Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Kingston Canvas Go Plus.

  • Lexar Professional 1066x (1TB) microSD card for $70 at Amazon ($19 off): It's not a formal pick in our guide, but the Lexar Professional 1066x is a perfectly serviceable card for most storage needs that's worth considering when it's on sale. This is a new low for the 1TB variant.

  • Samsung Pro Plus (1TB) microSD card for $90 at Amazon ($30 off): If you want a 1TB card and don't mind paying for better performance, the Pro Plus is the top overall recommendation in our microSD card buying guide. It tested faster than the Lexar card above across our benchmarks, with a particular edge in random speeds. That means it should play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. This is a new low for the 1TB model, which Samsung released earlier this year. Also at Samsung and B&H.

  • SanDisk Ultra (1.5TB) microSD card for $89 at Amazon ($21 off): The Ultra is slower than the cards we recommend in our buying guide, particularly when it comes to write speeds, so you won't want to stress it too hard with large file transfers. But if you don't really care about raw performance and want a huge chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be fine enough. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the 1.5TB model's lowest-ever price. Also at SanDisk and B&H.

The WD Black C50.WD

The WD Black C50.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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