Best Black Friday SSD deals for 2024: Discounts on gear from Samsung, WD, Kingston, Crucial and others

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While many of the storage-related deals retailers promote during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period aren't anything special, a handful are genuinely decent. If you're looking to add some space to your PC, tablet or gaming handheld, allow us to do the research for you. Here are the best Black Friday SSD and storage deals you can still get today.

Before you browse, note that storage prices have generally steered upwards over the past year, so many of these discounts aren't quite all-time lows. That said, all of the SSDs, portable drives and microSD cards we highlight below are at least cheaper than they've been in several months. We'll update this post as prices change and more discounts arise.

WD

The WD Black SN850X.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Crucial X9 Pro.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Kingston Canvas Go Plus.

WD

The WD Black C50.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.