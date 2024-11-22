Best PlayStation Black Friday deals: Get the PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $200 off

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A VR headset could make a great gift for the gamer in your life, and now you can pick up one of our favorites at a killer price. Sony's PlayStation VR2 is on sale for $350 right now in a bundle that includes the critically-acclaimed spin-off Horizon Call of the Mountain. That's $200 off the bundle's regular price and one of the best Black Friday deals on VR headsets we found this year.

We enjoyed this headset and gave it high marks in our official review. The OLED displays are excellent, so the graphics are on point. The headset's fit is comfortable and it includes built-in haptics for increased immersion. Haptics for your head? That's a pretty novel concept.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Call of the Mountain Bundle $349 $550 This is a record low price for the headset and comes with a game. See at Amazon

The headset also includes eye tracking technology and ships with two dedicated controllers, one for each hand. The company's Sense controllers are eerily similar to Meta Quest controllers, with a large tracking ring, analog sticks, face buttons, triggers and grip buttons.

As for Horizon Call of the Mountain, it's a new entry in the beloved Horizon franchise, only in VR. There's a whole lot of climbing, as indicated by the title, but also a refined bow and arrow mechanic that feels just right in virtual space.

We hesitated to recommend this headset to everyone at its original price of $550, but it's a no-brainer at $350. This deal is also available through Sony, if Amazon isn't your bag. So what's the catch? There's only one. This isn't a standalone headset. It requires a PS5 to work, though Sony did recently release an adapter that lets it connect to a PC.

Interested in the headset but don't have a PS5 yet? Luckily the PS5 Slim is also on sale right now for $75 off. It's Black Friday deals drop the console to $375 for the digital-only model and $425 for the disc-based version.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.