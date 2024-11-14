Black Friday Anker deals: One of our favorite Anker power banks is 41 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Anker makes a lot of our favorite charging gear, not only because their products tend to perform quite well, but also because there are options for all kinds of budgets. Black Friday tech deals can present good opportunities to get some of Anker's more expensive gear for less, and we're already starting to see solid Black Friday Anker deals. For example, the 200W Prime Power Bank is 41 percent off right now and down to $110 — and this includes the power brick and its dedicated charging base.

Anker's 200W portable charger is our choice for best premium power bank thanks to features like charging an iPhone in an average of one hour and 48 minutes. One of the best parts of the power bank is its sleek screen, which shows the power coming in or out and how much battery the accessory is holding. This feature is much more exact than the four dots on my cheaper (but still loved) Anker Nano Power Bank.

The power bank and charging base both offer one USB port and two USB-C ports so there's plenty of ways to charge your devices. The base also uses magnets to secure its pins to the power bank and charge it upright. Our biggest quip with the power bank was its high price, but with this sale it's definitely worth looking into.

