Black Friday Apple deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for a record low of $160

Black Friday deals have come for Apple’s AirPods: the AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to $160, which is a record-low price. At the moment, you can also get the AirPods 4 starting at $119. These are some of the most sough after wireless earbuds during this time of year precisely because the sales are so good.

While we periodically see AirPods dip in price throughout the year, the best time to buy is during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period. However, that also means they can be some of the first tech items to sell out, so if you’ve had your eye on a new pair or want to gift one this holiday season, we recommend buying them now.

AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds that Apple makes with excellent sound quality and ANC, plus good battery life. They have all of the conveniences you’d expect from a pair of Apple earbuds, like quick paring and switching between Apple devices and hands-free Siri. And with a recent software update, the AirPods Pro 2 can double as hearing aids for those who take Apple’s hearing test and the results show mild to moderate hearing loss.

Whereas the AirPods Pro 2 have looked and felt mostly the same since their initial launch, the AirPods 4 received a big overhaul this year. They now come in ANC and non-ANC styles, and they have a slightly revised open-wear design. The H2 chipset inside gives them the same Apple conveniences as the AirPods Pro 2, but note that neither model supports MagSafe charging via wireless chargers. But these buds have improved sound quality and a better fit than the AirPods that came before them, and they’re noticeably more affordable than the Pro 2.

If you prefer over-ear headphones, your only option in the Apple ecosystem (aside from Beats) is the AirPods Max. You can grab them for $400 right now. We always recommend waiting for a sale to buy these cans since they start off much more expensive than all of our other top picks for the best wireless headphones. They also sport the H2 chipset inside, plus good sound quality and ANC, reliable touch controls and a solid battery life.

