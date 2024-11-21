Black Friday deals drop the Google Pixel Watch 3 to $280 on Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Wearables are always a good category of tech to look for during the Black Friday time period, since some of the best once out there typically go on sale. This year in this space, we’re seeing the Google Pixel Watch 3 down to $280, which is a record low. That represents a $70 discount on the 41mm model.

The LTE-enabled version of that size is on sale too, but only if you opt for the matte black aluminum case with an obsidian band. That Pixel Watch 3 model has dropped by 22 percent to $350.

The Pixel Watch 3 is our pick for the best smartwatch for Android users. It's Google's finest Pixel Watch yet. It has a display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen can drop to just 1 nit of brightness while you're asleep (or perhaps at the movies) to help conserve battery life. The smartwatch can run for over 24 hours on a single charge. Handily, the Pixel Watch 3 charges faster than previous models too.

Thanks in part to the help of Fitbit's knowhow, the wearable is a great activity tracker. Functions include detection and custom running plans, along with the ability to track other metrics such as Cardio Load. However, you'll need to stump up for a Fitbit Premium plan to access more in-depth coaching. Some software quirks and slight bulkiness are other drawbacks of the Pixel Watch 3.

Other features include the likes of weather forecasts, calendar alerts and map directions that you can access via Google Assistant voice commands. In the end, we gave the Pixel Watch 3 a score of 84 in our review, with Engadget deputy editor Cherlynn Low calling it a "a serious smartwatch [that's] ready for the competition."

