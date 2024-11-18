Black Friday deals include a four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers for $60

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A four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers is on sale at Amazon for only $60. This Black Friday deal represents a 41 percent discount and brings this particular combo pack down to a record low price. Bluetooth trackers make excellent stocking stuffers for the folks in your life who might be a bit more forgetful than they'd like to admit.

These are a top pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth trackers, and with good reason. They are the perfect companion accessory to Samsung phones. The finding network is vast and the battery life is fantastic. These trackers will stay powered on for up to 500 days, or even longer with Power Saving Mode enabled.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4 Pack) $60 $100 This is a record low price for this combo pack. See at Amazon

We also appreciate the simple, yet aesthetically pleasing, design. There's an actual hole for keychains, which is something Apple AirTags lack. These trackers are IP67-rated for water and dust-resistance. This means that the unit is protected from dust that's larger than 1mm in diameter and that it can be submerged in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Just don't throw it in a lake and you should be good to go.

The four-pack includes two white tags and two black tags, for a little yin and yang action. There's not really a serious downside here for Samsung users. However, there's a major caveat for everyone else. The SmartTag2 trackers only work with Samsung phones and tablets.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.