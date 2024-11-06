Advertisement
Black Friday deals include an Anker 3-in-1 foldable magnetic charger for a record-low price

The device can be yours for as little as $82 and it simultaneously charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

kris holt
Contributing Reporter
Anker

Early Black Friday deals are popping up all over the place and there are already some good offers on charging gear. An Anker 3-in-1 foldable magnetic charger, which is primarily designed for Apple devices, has dropped to a record low price. But just how low depends on your preferred colorway.

The white model of the MagGo 3-in-1 is available for $82.49, which is a 25 percent discount. The black version, meanwhile, will run you $88. That’s 20 percent off the list price.

This charger features on our list of the best Apple Watch accessories. It can simultaneously charge your smartwatch, MagSafe-compatible iPhone and, if you have a wireless charging case, AirPods. It's handy when power outlets are at a premium or you want to keep your nightstand or desk as clutter-free as possible.

The MagGo is compact — it's similar in size to Apple's Magic Mouse and weighs 6.9 oz. Anker says it can charge an Apple Watch Series 9 from zero to 47 percent capacity in 30 minutes. The charger comes with a 40W USB-C adapter and a five-foot cable.

You can snap up the MagGo as part of a broader sale on Anker devices. There's another good deal on one of the best power banks around. A 3-in-1 model with a 10,000mAh capacity (enough to fully charge an iPhone 15 nearly twice over) has dropped to $36, but only for Prime members. That's a $9 discount. The charger has a built-in AC plug and USB-C cable.

