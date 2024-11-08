Black Friday deals include the 9th-gen iPad for a record low of $200

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The 9th-gen iPad is on sale via Amazon for only $200. That’s a fairly substantial discount of 39 percent, as the regular price for this model is $330. The deal applies to both the dark gray and silver colorways.

This is a tablet Apple first released back in 2021 , so it’s getting a bit long in the tooth. However, it’s still a fantastic machine, particularly for the price. We called it a “nice upgrade” in our official review. The battery life is on point, the screen is crisp and the performance is snappy. It’s an iPad.

This is a relatively ancient tablet with an equally ancient A13 Bionic chip. This isn’t the best iPad to buy for those looking for raw power. However, it’s the perfect tablet for those who want a media consumption machine on the cheap. Netflix in bed? Sign me up.

This sale is for the 64GB model and doesn’t apply to the 256GB version. The 9th-gen tablet is being discontinued, so it’s highly likely this is the last chance to pick one up at this price. Once the stock is gone, it’s all over.

