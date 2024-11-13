Black Friday deals include the Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $50 off

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Black Friday deals offer opportunities to pick up holiday gifts for less but also treat-yourself items you've been eyeing. One of our favorite gadgets that falls under that category is the Ninja Creami, a favorite kitchen gadget of ours that scored a 90 in our review. Ninja Black Friday deals seem to already be in full swing because you can grab the ice cream maker for $50 off right now, for a final price of $180. That's not too far away from its record low price, making it a solid deal. While it isn't quite the season for ice cream in North America, there's never truly a bad time to enjoy it.

This is a more compact ice cream machine than many other household models. The Ninja Creami is very easy to use as well, since it operates in a similar way to a food processor. You'll need to make a liquid ice cream base and then freeze it, ideally for 24 hours.

You can then use the machine to blend in flavors. Cleaning up is a cinch if you have a dishwasher, since everything aside from the machine component is safe to place alongside your dishes on the racks.

Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Our favorite ice cream maker is back on sale for Black Friday. The Ninia Creami is as easy to use as a food processor, and it can be yours for $180. See at Amazon

On the downside, it is a rather noisy machine. We estimate that the volume is somewhere between that of a food processor and a countertop blender running at full speed. It's fairly tall too at 16 inches, so you'll want to make sure you have enough space for the Ninja Creami before buying it. Otherwise, we have no major complaints, other than the design not being overly attractive. As such, we gave it a score of 90 in our review.

The Ninja Creami has seven one-touch programs, but if you'd prefer an 11-in-1 deluxe model, you're in luck: that's on sale too. At $220, it's $30 off. It supports 24 oz tubs that hold 50 percent more ice cream than those in the original Ninja Creami. The Deluxe model also has a dual processing feature. This allows you to add two different mix-in flavors to the same base. So you can, for instance, add sprinkles to the top part and cookies to the bottom.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.