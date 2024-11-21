Black Friday deals include the Theragun Mini massager for $149

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It can soothe your aches and pains and slide into a purse or gym bag.

Who couldn’t use a good massage right now? This Black Friday sale slashes $50 off one of our favorite gifts for moms: the compact and triangular Theragun Mini 2.0 massage gun. It can soothe aches and pains and easily slide into a small purse, backpack or gym bag. The massager is discounted to $149, down from its usual $199. It’s part of a larger sale of Therabody’s often coveted recovery devices.

Although more forceful massage guns are available, Therabody’s second-gen mini massage gun strikes a nice balance of power and portability. It’s 20 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than its predecessor, measuring 5.55 x 4.92 x 1.93 inches and weighing one pound. This 2.0 model has a slightly longer battery life than the first Theragun Mini: up to 120 minutes from a full charge (via USB-C).

It has three speeds, ranging from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute (PPM). Its 12mm amplitude delivers deep tissue massage to help you recover after a workout or soothe areas of habitual tension or chronic aches.

Although this model lacks a screen, it has an LED speed indicator. You can also pair it via Bluetooth with the Therabody app to control the device and perform guided massage routines.

This model includes three attachments: a dampener (firm but gentle), a standard ball (firmer) and a thumb (for trigger points). However, if you decide to expand its arsenal, it’s compatible with all of Therabody’s fourth and fifth-generation attachments. The massage gun includes a soft carrying case to protect it while bouncing around in your workout bag.

