Black Friday GoPro deals bring this Hero 13 Black bundle down to $350

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If you're on the market for an action cam to up the quality of your social media posts (or you have a budding vlogger on your gift list), GoPro's Black Friday deals might have just what you're looking for. The GoPro Hero 13 Black bundle is $100 off for Black Friday, bringing it down to $350. You can grab the deal at Amazon and directly from GoPro. In addition to the action cam, the bundle includes The Handler grip, two Enduro batteries, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB SanDisk microSD card and a case to hold it all in.

We've tested the GoPro Hero13 Black before, and it's quite the improvement over its predecessor, the Hero12 Black. Its maximum resolution of 5.3K at 120fps coupled with Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) makes it a compelling choice for power users. It also runs longer in both hot and cold environments, even when 10-bit video mode is active. For those who want to capture more footage, the Hero13 Black is rated for 1.5 hours of 4K at 30fps.

GoPro GoPro Hero13 Black Accessory Bundle This GoPro Hero13 Black bundle is $100 off for Black Friday. The bundle just hit its record-low price. See at Amazon

The Hero13 Black is compatible with several GoPro add-ons like the Macro Lens Mod, Smart Motion Blur ND Filter 4-Pack and Anamorphic Lens Mod, all sold separately. The camera knows when you've attached one to it and automatically adjusts its settings to match. This function helps reduce the required setup time, allowing you to spend more time filming.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.