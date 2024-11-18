Black Friday Lego deals: Save up to 40 percent on Star Wars, Super Mario sets

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s not hard to understand why Lego sets are some of the most sought-after gifts for the holidays. We’re big fans of the building blocks here at Engadget, and we know they make particularly good gifts this time of year. Whether it’s a Super Mario starter set or a mammoth Star Wars collectible, there are dozens of Lego sets to consider shopping for right now — be it for yourself or for someone on your gift list. And no, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good set as some come in at $50 or less. These are the best Black Friday deals on Lego sets you can get this year.

The highlights for Black Friday include a couple of Lego advent calendars: one for Disney fans and another that's more general for all kids. Lego makes a bunch of other advent calendars in addition to these, and we expect to see more of them go on sale in the coming days. There's also the beautiful Insect Collection, which when completed, includes three life-size, posable models of a butterfly, Hercules beetle and Chinese mantis. Even as someone who detests bun appreciate the elegance of this set and how striking they'd look sitting on a shelf.

Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter sets have been discounted as well. This Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama set has brick models of Anakin Skywalker’s podracer and his rival Sebulba’s one as well, and this discount is a new low. This King Boo's Haunted Mansion set is on sale for the first time since launch, and in addition to the brick mansion that opens out for better play, it includes King Boo, Yellow Baby Yoshi, Dry Bones and Boo figurines. Finally, this Expecto Patronum set lets you build two different figures from the series, Harry Potter’s stag patronus or Professor Remus Lupin’s wolf patronus, with the same bricks.

We'll be updating this post through the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period, so check back for the latest offers.

Black Friday Lego deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.