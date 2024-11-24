Black Friday PS5 deals discount the DualSense wireless controller to $55

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Whether you picked up a new PS5 console on sale or not, you can also save on console accessories for Black Friday. One of the best deals for Sony fans is on the PS5 DualSense wireless controller, which you can give for $55 a pop at various retailers including Amazon, Target and Best Buy. The discount applies to a bunch of colorways, too, so you’re not limited to just the standard black or white versions. Just be aware that some color options are a tad more expensive at $60 each.

A brand-new PS5 ships with one of these controllers, but you need two to enjoy some sweet couch co-op. We called out the gamepad in our official review of the PS5, saying it had “some of the most advanced haptic controls” we’ve ever experienced.

The analog triggers can be manipulated to emulate various sensations, like pulling an arrow back or running out of ammo with a gun. It’s a gimmick, sure, but a fun one. The built-in haptics also allow for more realistic rumble, which is heads and shoulders above what the DualShock 4 offered.

There’s a built-in microphone, a headphone jack, a tried-and-true button layout and a pair of joysticks. It’s a really well-designed controller. It’s a DualSense. It is not, however, a DualSense Edge. That’s Sony’s ultra-premium controller that costs nearly $200. That one offers extra features like easy button remapping, multiple joystick nubs, customizable rear paddles and more.

