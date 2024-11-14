Black Friday tech deals: Get the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E for its lowest price ever

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

A three-pack will run you $279 and is more than enough to blanket most homes with internet connectivity.

If you live in a large home or are simply done dealing with shoddy Wi-Fi, a mesh router might be the solution. Black Friday tech deals have come in handy in this space already, with one of our top picks falling to a record-low price. Google's Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E in a three-pack is down to $279 right now, a steep sale from its original $400 price tag.

This is our pick for the best mesh Wi-Fi system for folks who are using the tech for the first time. There isn't a great deal of customization here and there are more powerful options out there. But the Nest mesh system is easy to set up and then just let it do its thing.

Together, these three nodes provide up to 6,600 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage and speeds of up to 2,402 Mbps. That's more than enough for most people. Though if you're gaming, you'll probably want to connect to Ethernet if possible to minimize lag.

As you might expect, the Wi-Fi Pro 6E integrates with other Google services. It's compatible with the Matter and Thread smart home standards too.

