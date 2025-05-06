Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras are half price right now

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You can save today on our top security camera pick for Alexa users. Amazon has the Blink Outdoor 4 for half price. A single camera (usually $100) only costs $50, which is only $10 more than its all-time low for Black Friday. And the half-off savings also apply to multi-camera bundles.

The Blink Outdoor 4's name is somewhat deceiving because it works just as well for indoor use. The weather-resistant camera records in up to 1080p and supports black-and-white infrared for nighttime recording. The wireless camera is powered by a pair of AA batteries.

If the impressive Blink Outdoor 4 has an asterisk, it's the company's subscription scheme. First, you can cover the fundamentals without one. These include motion alerts, full HD recording, two-way audio, night vision, customizable motion sensitivity, activity zones and privacy zones. But advanced features like person detection, 60 days of cloud storage, motion event recording and an extended live view require a Blink Basic ($3 monthly or $30 annually) or Blink Plus ($10 monthly or $100 annually) plan. The more expensive one adds unlimited cameras, the ability to snooze notifications and an extended warranty. Otherwise, they're the same.

Fortunately, if storage and multi-camera support are the only things pulling you toward a monthly fee, there's a subscription-free workaround. Pop a cheap USB drive into the Blink Sync Module 2 (included) and store your clips locally. This option loads your recordings a tad slower than cloud storage, but it isn't a dramatic difference.

Amazon's sale ranges from $50 for a single camera to $315 for an eight-pack. Every bundle (which also includes two-, three-, four-, five- and six-camera systems) is half off.

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