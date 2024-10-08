Blink security cameras are up to 64 percent off for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you've had your eye on Blink security cameras to make your home a bit more safe, October Prime Day has you covered with some good discounts. A number of security cameras and bundles are on sale for the event, with one of the most impressive discounts being on a bundle that includes both the Blink Outdoor 4 and the Blink Mini 2 for just $50. That’s a massive savings of $90, or 64 percent, which is a record low. You get the Blink Sync Module 2 in this bundle as well, making it a great option for those who don't have an existing Blink system already.

The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera easily made our list of the best smart home devices, and for good reason. Despite having “outdoor” in the name, this camera also excels with indoor use. The device runs on two AA batteries, so pop it in the backyard, the basement, the kitchen or wherever. The batteries last a full two years before running out.

It’s weather resistant and supports night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You need a subscription to store clips in the cloud, but it also integrates with USB flash drives via the Sync Module 2 peripheral (sold separately.) It offers Alexa support, which is nice, but doesn’t work with any other smart assistants.

The Blink Mini 2, which also comes in this bundle, is a simple little security camera with color night vision, a built-in spotlight, two-way audio and motion detection. It needs to be plugged into an electrical socket or a USB port to work. This Amazon sale features another bundle with two Mini 2 cameras for $42.

Another notable deal is for a bundle that includes three Outdoor 4 cameras and the Blink Video Doorbell, along with the Sync Module 2 for saving clips to a flash drive. This one costs $120, which is a massive savings of $200.

