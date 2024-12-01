Cyber Monday deals discount the Kindle Scribe by 21 percent

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Amazon's Kindle Scribe is on sale for Cyber Monday, dropping to $270 from $340. That's a 21 percent discount and, while not a record-low price, it's pretty close. This pack gives you the 16GB E Ink tablet and the Basic pen. Just be aware: this discount is on the first-gen Scribe that debuted in 2022. Amazon announced an update model in October, but it has yet to be released. If you're holding out for an upgrade, you'll still have to wait a few more days for that one.

The Kindle Scribe was Amazon's first tablet to support handwriting with a stylus. It's conveniently lightweight despite being larger than other Kindle models, with a 10.2-inch screen. And unlike some other writing-focused notebooks out there, the screen is lit so you can use it in low-light settings. It comes with the Basic Pen, and can convert your handwriting to text thanks to an update it got in 2023.

It's a good option if you're looking for a tablet with an e-paper display that can handle basic writing tasks on top of being a solid ereader. Taking notes on books with the Scribe can be a little clunky though. You can't write in the margins or directly on the text in most cases, but you can create sticky notes that'll be linked to the words you've selected. There are certain books you can write on directly after Amazon rolled out an update with the feature last year, and those can be found in the "eBooks you can write on" section of the Amazon's online store.

Amazon's upcoming Kindle Scribe solves these issues, with a more seamless way of taking notes on books and the ability to write in the margins. That model is slated for release on December 4.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.