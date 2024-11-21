Cyber Monday Kindle deals include $30 off the 2024 Paperwhite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon only rolled out the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite in October, but it's already discounted for Cyber Monday. The new ereader — which has faster page turns, a bigger and better screen and longer battery life — is marked down to $130 ($30 off). That's its first discount on one of our picks for best ereader since launch.

The sixth-generation Paperwhite has a seven-inch screen, noticeably bigger than the 6.8-inch one on its predecessor. Amazon also boosted the display's contrast thanks to its oxide thin-film transistor display tech, which should help reduce eyestrain. It still has a warm light that you can tune to match your room's lighting. The front light in the new model gets 25 percent brighter at its maximum level than the 5th-gen model. It's one of our picks for the best ereader.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $130 $159.99 Take $30 off the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite. See at Amazon

The new Paperwhite has 25 percent faster page turns than its predecessors, which Engadget's Amy Skorheim found makes a marked difference in the reading experience. (The review was for the more expensive Signature Edition, but it has identical page turns.) At 7.8mm thick, this is the thinnest Paperwhite to date.

The ereader still has IPX8 water resistance, and the device uses a new rubberized texture that makes it easier to grip. Amazon estimates its battery will last up to 12 weeks per charge. It ships with a USB-C cable (but no power brick).

You can also save on the new standard Kindle on sale for $85 (from $110). Although that model skips out on the warm light and has a smaller screen, it gives you a lighter and more compact ereader on the cheap.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.