Disney+ Basic is only $6 for three months in this limited-time deal

You can save big on a Disney+ subscription if you can live with some ads. New and returning customers can get a Disney+ Basic (with ads) subscription for $2 monthly for three months. That tier is currently $8 per month and includes all Disney+ content.

A Disney+ Basic (with ads) subscription unlocks all of the platform’s series and movies. That includes Disney-branded originals, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons and National Geographic (among others). It even has Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) for the Swiftie in your life.

As for the fine print, the subscription will auto-renew at the full price after three months unless you cancel first. And that tier is about to get more expensive, increasing to $10 monthly starting on October 17. So, set a reminder to cancel if you only want to plow through Andor, the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along or The Acolyte’s first and only season before your three cheap months run out.

The deal is only eligible for those 18 or older and expires on September 27. If $2 streaming tickles your fancy, head to the Disney+ website to sign up or reactivate your subscription.

