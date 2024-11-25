Dyson Cyber Monday deals get you $200 off the 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum

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Cyber Monday deals make it a bit easier to consider investing in something new. If that something for you happens to be a reliable assistant for home cleaning, consider this Dyson 360 Vis Nav, one of our choices for the best robot vacuums. This is the first time it's been discounted since Dyson started selling these earlier this year. You can pick it up for $200 less than usual at $999 both at Amazon and Dyson directly.

We put this robot vacuum through its paces, and you can see the results in our Dyson 360 Vis Nav review. It managed to suck up an impressive amount of dog hair in our tests and has 360-degree vision augmented with LED lights to prevent collisions and accidents. While not perfect, it only hit chair legs a couple of times. On top of this, the robot has more than enough sensors and memory to remember your room's layout.

Dyson Dyson Cyber Monday deals include the 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum for $200 off. This robot vacuum hasn't been on sale since its debut in the US this year. See at Amazon

Even if you're not home, you can tell the vacuum to start cleaning up if you've connected it to your MyDyson app. It compiles deep clean reports and other useful information to help you find the right settings for better results in the future. Sadly, it doesn't have a self-emptying base, but the debris ejection process is straightforward.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.